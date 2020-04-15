Jinnah Iqbal South Asian Forum arranges 'Ramazan Ration Package' for 500 deserving families

Jinnah Iqbal South Asian Forum (JISAF) has arranged one month 'Ramazan Ration Package' for 500 white collar deserving families at their doorstep in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi due to coronavirus lockdown

Chairman of JISAF Rana Abdul Baqi announced this on Wednesday while highlighting the detail of the package. He said the distribution of ration would be inaugurated on April 19.

In this regard, a ceremony would be held at cricket Stadium Road Rawalpindi, he added.

Rana Abdul Baqi said if needed, we would request Prime Minister's Tiger Force to help in dropping the ration at the doorsteps of beneficiaries.

He said Mohsin-e-Pakistan Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan and other social activists had arranged the ration for the needy people.

He also admired the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan who was taking bold steps for the welfare of the poor people.