Jinnah Medical College Peshawar Holds Convocation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2024 | 10:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) The Jinnah Medical College (JMC) Peshawar on Sunday organized its convocation, an illustrious event celebrating academic achievement and excellence.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah was the chief guest.

Eminent personalities including Vice Chancellor KMU Meritorious Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq, Registrar KMU Inam Ullah Khan Wazir, and Principal Prof Dr. Amir Khan. The ceremony also witnessed professors, faculty members of JMC, students, and their families, and esteemed guests.

At the ceremony Syed Qasim Ali Shah conferred degrees upon 167 graduates from the years 2009 to 2023.

Additionally, 45 position holders and 181 gold medalists were recognized and honored with degrees and prizes by Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah.

VC KMU Prof Dr. Zia Ul Haq, extending a warm welcome to Provincial Health Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah and all attendees, conveyed heartfelt congratulations to the position holder students and their parents.

He also commended the relentless efforts of Principal Prof. Dr. Amir Khan, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ishaq, Owners, and all faculty members for their invaluable contributions to the success of the institution.

In his address, the health minister expressed profound appreciation for the dedication and hard work demonstrated by the JMC team in orchestrating a highly successful convocation ceremony.

The convocation of JMC Peshawar serves as a beacon of academic achievement, reflecting the commitment to excellence and the relentless pursuit of knowledge within the institution.

