Open Menu

Jinnah Only Leader Who Changed History And Turned The Geography, Barrister Sultan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2025 | 01:27 AM

Jinnah only leader who changed history and turned the geography, Barrister Sultan

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, while terming 14 August an important milestone in history, said it was on this day that the world witnessed the emergence of Pakistan a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent on the world map

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, while terming 14 August an important milestone in history, said it was on this day that the world witnessed the emergence of Pakistan a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent on the world map.

“The establishment of Pakistan was the result of the tireless work and unwavering struggle of its founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah,” the president remarked. Praising Jinnah’s historic role, Barrister Chaudhry said he was the only statesman who not only altered the course of history but also reshaped the entire geography of the subcontinent.“The ideology of Pakistan is deeply ingrained in our emotions, thoughts, and souls,” he said, adding that Pakistan has always been an unwavering supporter of the Kashmiri cause and that the people of Jammu and Kashmir consider Pakistan as their ultimate destination.

He asserted that Pakistan is ideologically and geographically incomplete without Kashmir, noting that the Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir had aligned their fate with Pakistan in 1947, months before its creation.Condemning India’s “nefarious designs” following the 2019 abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, he accused New Delhi of attempting to change the status and demography of occupied Kashmir. He said the Kashmiri people have outrightly rejected these unilateral measures

Recent Stories

Shanghai launches world’s first wind-computing s ..

Shanghai launches world’s first wind-computing synergy project

55 seconds ago
 National Paralympic Committee to participate in Br ..

National Paralympic Committee to participate in Brno 2025 Para Trap World Champi ..

16 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, ..

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, forest fire developments with ..

46 minutes ago
 UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of ..

UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of AI in Fatwa issuance

59 minutes ago
 UAE, Egypt strengthen cooperation in religious aff ..

UAE, Egypt strengthen cooperation in religious affairs

59 minutes ago
 Julphar achieves AED707.3 million in net revenues ..

Julphar achieves AED707.3 million in net revenues for H1/25

59 minutes ago
Air Arabia reports second quarter 2025 net profit ..

Air Arabia reports second quarter 2025 net profit of AED415 million

60 minutes ago
 Aunt’s heroic donation saves nephew as BMC perfo ..

Aunt’s heroic donation saves nephew as BMC performs UAE’s youngest infant li ..

60 minutes ago
 Shamma bint Mohammed delivers lecture on sustainab ..

Shamma bint Mohammed delivers lecture on sustainability at Expo Osaka 2025's UAE ..

1 hour ago
 Haier Celebrates Independence Day with Spirit, Uni ..

Haier Celebrates Independence Day with Spirit, Unity, and Wellness

2 hours ago

Court vacates stay order, ends Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum’s tenure as HEC ED

23 minutes ago
 Independence Day marked at Kohsar University

Independence Day marked at Kohsar University

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan