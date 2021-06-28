UrduPoint.com
Jinnah Park To Be Made Exemplary Recreational Place: Chatha

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 06:10 PM



MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Secretary Housing South Punjab Liaqat Ali Chatha Monday said the development work continued at Jinnah Park to make it an exemplary recreational place for the city locals.

During his visit to Jinnah Park here, Liaqat Ali Chatha said the work continued for landscaping and other facilities in the park and added that parts of the South Punjab would be made best recreational places for local people by ensuring maximum facilities in the parks.

He said that walking tracks, jogging tracks, clean drinking water, benches and other facilities would be provided in the parks as soon as possible.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Ejaz Hussain Janjua said that maximum tree plantation was being ensured at parks and they would be made best places for families.

Director General PHA Syed Shafqat Raza said the Jinnah Park was the second big park of the city which was being visited by a large number of people on daily basis.

He said all possible resources were being utilized to ensure maximum facilities for the masses in the parks.

