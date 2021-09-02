Jinnah park to be made model park, Secretary housing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Secretary Housing South Punjab Liaquat Ali Chatha said on Thursday that Jinnah Park would be made a model park by ensuring maximum facilities for masses

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Secretary Housing South Punjab Liaquat Ali Chatha said on Thursday that Jinnah Park would be made a model park by ensuring maximum facilities for masses.

During his visit of the park here, the secretary housing said that it has been decided to rehabilitate Jinnah park for public facilitation.

He said that jogging tracks, gazebos, landscaping, canteens and other development projects would be completed in the park.

He said that arrangements have been finalized for restoration of recreational activities in the park.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Syed Shafqat Raza said that work has been started for construction of landscaping and the work would be completed soon.