UrduPoint.com

Jinnah Park To Be Made Model Park, Secretary Housing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 03:58 PM

Jinnah park to be made model park, Secretary housing

Secretary Housing South Punjab Liaquat Ali Chatha said on Thursday that Jinnah Park would be made a model park by ensuring maximum facilities for masses

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Secretary Housing South Punjab Liaquat Ali Chatha said on Thursday that Jinnah Park would be made a model park by ensuring maximum facilities for masses.

During his visit of the park here, the secretary housing said that it has been decided to rehabilitate Jinnah park for public facilitation.

He said that jogging tracks, gazebos, landscaping, canteens and other development projects would be completed in the park.

He said that arrangements have been finalized for restoration of recreational activities in the park.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Syed Shafqat Raza said that work has been started for construction of landscaping and the work would be completed soon.

Related Topics

Punjab Visit Housing

Recent Stories

PM directs for establishment, activation of One Wi ..

PM directs for establishment, activation of One Window Services Portal

11 minutes ago
 Challenger to Japanese PM Kishida pledges huge COV ..

Challenger to Japanese PM Kishida pledges huge COVID relief package

3 minutes ago
 UAE is approaching food security with an innovativ ..

UAE is approaching food security with an innovative, sustainable mindset: Sara A ..

17 minutes ago
 Air Chief condoles demise of Hurriyat leader Syed ..

Air Chief condoles demise of Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani

3 minutes ago
 Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

3 minutes ago
 Russia reports 18,985 new coronavirus cases

Russia reports 18,985 new coronavirus cases

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.