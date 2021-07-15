Jinnah Park to be transformed into model family park: Commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that revolutionary changes were being brought to transform Jinnah Park into model family park soon.

Inaugurating tree plantation campaign at Jinnah Park here on Thursday, commissioner said that Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) got control of the park after 20 years.

He said that different development projects have been started in the park and the tree plantation campaign has also been kicked off.

He said that 100 large size trees would be planted in the park in the first phase adding that the number of trees would be increased in the coming days.

The commissioner directed the PHA administration to make a walking track and tuff tile at the park.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PHA Ejaz Hussain Janjua said that the park would be made beautiful and a free entry gift would be given to the masses.

Director General PHA Syed Shafqat Raza said that practical steps were being taken by the authority for decoration and beautification of the parks and green belts of the city.