Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center Holds Entrance Examination For FCPS-II Training

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2022 | 07:19 PM

Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) conducted the entrance examination for Fellow of College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (FCPS-II) training

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) conducted the entrance examination for Fellow of College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (FCPS-II) training.

Around 1700 candidates contested for a number of 80 seats, said the statement released here on Thursday.

In order to enhance the national output of healthcare facilities, Acting Vice Chancellor JSMU and Executive Director JPMC Professor Shahid Rasul has made an appeal to the Government for increasing the capacity of training for FCPS medical professionals and the number of seats to accommodate graduates.

The FCPS-II training under JPMC consists of various medical disciplines including General Medicine, General Surgery, Radiology, Gynecology and Obstetrics, Ophthalmology, ENT, Psychiatry, Dermatology, Gastroenterology, Nephrology, Pulmonology, Endocrinology, Rheumatology, Neurology, Oncology, Thoracic Surgery, Neurosurgery, Urology, Orthopedic Surgery.

The eligibility criteria for the FCPS-II training entrance examination is in accordance with the FCPS-I training and registration as per Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) guidelines.

Furthermore, only the short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews on January 10, 2022, it added.

