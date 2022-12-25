UrduPoint.com

Jinnah Real Benefactor Of Pakistani Nation: Mian Mahmood

Sumaira FH Published December 25, 2022 | 09:40 PM

Jinnah real benefactor of Pakistani nation: Mian Mahmood

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Local Government and Community Development Mian Mahmood-ur-Rashid has said that Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was the real benefactor of the Pakistani nation because of his efforts we are a free and independent nation today.

In his message on Quaid's Day and Christmas here on Sunday, he added that seeing the plight of Muslims in India today, the value and respect of freedom has increased. He said that Quaid-i-Azam, Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal and all the workers of Pakistan Movement are our true heroes.

The provincial minister said that the father of the nation had emphasized on giving equal rights to the minorities in Pakistan as well. "Today is also a day of joy for the Christian community and I congratulate the entire Christian community on the birth of holy prophet Hazrat Esa (AS)," he added.

