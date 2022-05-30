Jinnah Sindh Medical University Announces summer vacations from June 1

Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) announced summer vacation for all MBBS students starting from June 1 to 30

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) announced summer vacation for all MBBS students starting from June 1 to 30.

A notification said issued by Principal Sindh Medical College-JSMU Professor Ghulam Sarwar Qureshi here on Monday.

He also issued such directives to all heads of the departments/directors/deans in this regards.