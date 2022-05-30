UrduPoint.com

Jinnah Sindh Medical University Announces Summer Vacations From June 1

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2022 | 06:22 PM

Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) announced summer vacation for all MBBS students starting from June 1 to 30

A notification said issued by Principal Sindh Medical College-JSMU Professor Ghulam Sarwar Qureshi here on Monday.

He also issued such directives to all heads of the departments/directors/deans in this regards.

