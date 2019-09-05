UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) To Arrange Ambulances, Doctors And Staff For Ashura

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 05:04 PM

Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) to arrange ambulances, doctors and staff for Ashura

Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) would provide its ambulances, doctors and staff for the main procession of Ashura that attracts participation from all over the city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) would provide its ambulances, doctors and staff for the main procession of Ashura that attracts participation from all over the city.

This was decided in a meeting between Professor S.M. Tariq Rafi Vice Chancellor JSMU and Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Sindh Minister for Local Government, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Department, Housing and Town Planning.Prof. S.M.Tariq Rafi, apprising the minister of the university's outreach services with regard to emergency medical aid, also offered to set up first aid stall on the route of the procession being taken out next week.

The Minister appreciated the initiative and urged the university to expand its area of work for the benefit of the people.

The JSMU Vice Chancellor on the occasion informed Syed Nasir Hussain Shah about the University's community service activities in rural Sindh where its Family Medicine Department is holding regular camps and initiating projects.

Related Topics

Sindh Nasir Family All From Government Housing Muharram

Recent Stories

Defence Day to be observed as Kashmir Solidarity D ..

3 seconds ago

Shafqat Mehmood inaugurates NBF Readers Club membe ..

8 seconds ago

Worker Welfare Fund (WWF) awards scholarships to 0 ..

48 seconds ago

Tokyo Expecting Visit of Russia's Navy Commander-i ..

50 seconds ago

AJK to observe Defense Day of Pakistan on Sept 6

55 seconds ago

Russia Considering Japan's Proposal to Hold Foreig ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.