Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) to arrange ambulances, doctors and staff for Ashura

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) would provide its ambulances, doctors and staff for the main procession of Ashura that attracts participation from all over the city.

This was decided in a meeting between Professor S.M. Tariq Rafi Vice Chancellor JSMU and Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Sindh Minister for Local Government, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Department, Housing and Town Planning.Prof. S.M.Tariq Rafi, apprising the minister of the university's outreach services with regard to emergency medical aid, also offered to set up first aid stall on the route of the procession being taken out next week.

The Minister appreciated the initiative and urged the university to expand its area of work for the benefit of the people.

The JSMU Vice Chancellor on the occasion informed Syed Nasir Hussain Shah about the University's community service activities in rural Sindh where its Family Medicine Department is holding regular camps and initiating projects.