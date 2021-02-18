Jinnah Sindh Medical University welcomes new batch of MBBS

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Jinnah Sindh Medical University's Syindh Medical College (SMC-JSMU) welcomed its MBBS batch of 2020-21 with an orientation ceremony here on Thursday.

The first batch of MBBS to join JSMU after the Covid-19 outbreak includes 327 students. The orientation ceremony began with Tilawat-e-Quran and National Anthem, followed by a warm welcome from the Dean and Principal SMC-JSMU, Professor Ghulam Sarwar Qureshi.

Dr. Azam Khan, the Registrar, administered the oath to the new entrants instilling in them a sense of duty and allegiance to the noble profession of medicine. He thanked the Founding Vice-Chancellor Professor S.M.Tariq Rafi, the JSMU-Alumni Association of North America, and the support of the Sindh Government in the progress JSMU has made over the past few years.

Welcoming the students, Vice-Chancellor Prof. S.M.Tariq Rafi said, 'Commencement day is an important milestone in any medical student's career, affirming their acceptance into the medical professional fraternity. Students should immerse themselves in their careers and follow the journey of becoming a doctor with unwavering passion.' He noted that girls had outnumbered the boys in attaining admissions at JSMU consistently.

He also described how JSMU had eliminated cheating by using online examinations.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Shahid Rasul welcomed the students and described the experience of entering a medical college as a life-changing event requiring hard work and full commitment.

Professor Dr. Lubna Baig, Chairperson APPNA Institute of Public Health-JSMU gave a thought-provoking presentation on Professionalism to the new students.

The new inductees were briefed by all the Heads of Departments at SMC-JSMU, Chairperson Community Medicine Professor Ghazala Usman informed the students about the Students Council which looks after co-curricular activities.

Students learned about the course curriculum, rules, and other procedural information during the orientation. Faculty members and staff from different institutes also attended the ceremony.

In the end, Assistant Registrar Dr. Anum Pario presented a vote of thanks to the attendees of the Ceremony. The Vice-Chancellor Professor Syed Muhammad Tariq Rafi, along with the JSMU directors, faculty, and staff of various institutions, reminded the students to follow the prescribed Covid-19 SOPs and wished the students a pleasant future in the years to come.