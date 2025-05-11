Jinnah Square Murree Road underpass nearing completion:, Mohsin Naqvi orders 100% completion

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Jinnah Square Murree Road underpass project and reviewed the progress of the ongoing development work. The walls on both sides of the underpass have been completed, while work on the roof has now been started.
It is worth mentioning that the underpass will be inaugurated on May 22. During the inspection, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed that 100 per cent of the work should be completed within the current month. He expressed satisfaction over the pace and quality of development work despite recent rainfall.
The Interior Minister also instructed for the development of green areas and beautiful landscaping around the project. He also inspected the under construction bridge near the underpass as well.
He also directed immediate action for the removal of encroachments on the Expressway. He stated that transforming Islamabad into a world-class city in terms of traffic management and public facilities is the top priority.
Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, while briefing on the project, said that 75% of the development work has been completed. Out of the four slip roads, three have been completed, and traffic has been restored for public convenience. It was further highlighted during the briefing that despite rains and weather conditions, the development work will be completed on time.
The Federal Secretary for Interior, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, and other officials were also present on the occasion.
