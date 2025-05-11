Open Menu

Jinnah Square Murree Road Underpass Nearing Completion:, Mohsin Naqvi Orders 100% Completion

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Jinnah Square Murree Road underpass nearing completion:, Mohsin Naqvi orders 100% completion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Jinnah Square Murree Road underpass project and reviewed the progress of the ongoing development work. The walls on both sides of the underpass have been completed, while work on the roof has now been started.

It is worth mentioning that the underpass will be inaugurated on May 22. During the inspection, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed that 100 per cent of the work should be completed within the current month. He expressed satisfaction over the pace and quality of development work despite recent rainfall.

The Interior Minister also instructed for the development of green areas and beautiful landscaping around the project. He also inspected the under construction bridge near the underpass as well.

He also directed immediate action for the removal of encroachments on the Expressway. He stated that transforming Islamabad into a world-class city in terms of traffic management and public facilities is the top priority.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, while briefing on the project, said that 75% of the development work has been completed. Out of the four slip roads, three have been completed, and traffic has been restored for public convenience. It was further highlighted during the briefing that despite rains and weather conditions, the development work will be completed on time.

The Federal Secretary for Interior, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Paki ..

Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan

23 hours ago
 Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights af ..

Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire

23 hours ago
 Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indi ..

Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation

24 hours ago
 Turkish PhD student released by US court after arr ..

Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest

24 hours ago
US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire b ..

US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan

24 hours ago
 Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cy ..

Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack

1 day ago
 Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

1 day ago
 Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several citie ..

Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

1 day ago
 Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A str ..

Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..

1 day ago
 US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with ..

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan