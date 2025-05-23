- Home
Jinnah Square Murree Road Underpass To Benefit Entire Nation Through Smooth Connectivity Till Murree: PM
Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2025 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday inaugurated the newly constructed Jinnah Square Murree Road Underpass completed in a record completion time of 35 days and termed it a nationally beneficial initiative ensuring smooth connectivity till the scenic tourist attraction of Murree.
The prime minister hailed the efforts of Interior Minister Senator Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi and his team, including Chairman Capital Development Authority Muhammad Ali Randhawa, IG Islamabad Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, and others for their industrious efforts to make the critical project a success.
The construction of the Jinnah Square Murree Road Underpass completed within just 35 days is milestone achievement in the country’s infrastructure development. The project will compliment the signal-free corridor initiative intended to relieve traffic congestion from Islamabad Airport to Murree.The underpass spans around 479 meters featuring three traffic lanes that will enhance connectivity and reduce travel time.
PM Shehbaz Sharif said the almost 9 kilometers long connectivity route would not only benefit the residents of Rawalpindi and Islamabad but rather to benefit the entire nation through its enhanced connectivity heading towards Murree.
Commending Senator Mohsin Naqvi's remarks, the prime minister underlined that the interior minister rightly said that before 35 days back, he (the prime minister) had laid the foundation stone of the project that was completed in record time, comprising of underpass, a road network, and landscaping projects.
He felicitated the interior minister, project contractor, consultant, the IG Islamabad Police, and others and directed the interior minister to continue this track record of swift development initiatives that would enable him to complete such initiatives in a day in the future.
The prime minister felicitated the entire nation on the occasion of the Armed Forces of Pakistan's glaring victory over the enemy through superior strategy and courageous response that gave a crushing defeat to the Indian armed forces.
"It has been due to the unity and harmony of the nation and the blessings of Almighty Allah. Moreover, the meritorious history of the nation will be remembered by the enemy forever," the prime minister said.
Earlier, the Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi briefed the prime minister on the project and appreciated the entire team including the Chairman Capital Development Authority, the Islamabad Capital Territory Police Inspector General, NESPAK team and others for achieving the milestone.
He informed that the design work for Shaheen Chowk Underpass was also underway alongwith a Safari Park and Chairlift projects in the offing.
The event was attended by Federal Ministers Hanif Abbasi, Dr. Tariq Fazl Chaudhary, Ministers of State, Talal Chaudhary, Talha Burki, and other parliamentarians.
