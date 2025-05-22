Jinnah Square Underpass Completed In 35 Days, To Inaugurate On Friday
Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The Jinnah Square Murree Road Underpass has been completed in a record 35 days which will be inaugurated on Friday.
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the site and reviewed the final work.
He directed that the finishing touches be completed by tonight and stressed that there should be no compromise on the quality of work. He also instructed the authorities to beautify the area with landscaping and plants on both sides of the underpass.
Mohsin Naqvi said that the project will provide great relief to people traveling towards the Motorway and Murree.
It will also make travel easier and signal-free for the citizens of Islamabad. He added that providing smooth and safe travel is the government’s top priority.
Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa briefed the minister about the progress of the project. He said the asphalt work is complete, and the finishing work will be done by tonight. The Federal Secretary of Interior, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, and CDA members were also present during the visit.
Recent Stories
Umm Al Emarat Park unites community in record-breaking season, welcoming 400,000 ..
DEWA participates in 2025 World Utilities Congress as supporting sponsor
Broaden Energy to establish AED455 million facility in KEZAD
Ali Al Nuaimi meets Indian parliamentary delegation
Flydubai charts new course with launch of Ab Initio Pilot Training programme
ADNOC awards contracts worth AED543 million for Made-in-UAE products
33,000 students take part in Abu Dhabi Sports Championship for Schools & Univers ..
Alex Hales exits PSL 10 after Qualifier defeat, citing personal reasons
Bakery supplies reach Gaza as part of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'
UAE participates in Sagarmatha Sambaad to advance climate action, water diplomac ..
Dubai to host Basketball Champions League Asia 2025
Eid ul Adha 2025 in Pakistan expected on THIS date
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Jinnah Square Underpass Completed in 35 Days, to Inaugurate on Friday3 minutes ago
-
In solidarity with Khuzdar incident victims; CM orders to organize candlelight vigils in schools, c ..3 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting on polio vaccination drive arrangements13 minutes ago
-
Couple booked for retracting assault allegations13 minutes ago
-
LUH Director vows to improve patient care and facilities13 minutes ago
-
Three-day youth empowerment summit to begin in Hyderabad on May 2313 minutes ago
-
Excise officer chair weekly review meeting13 minutes ago
-
SC rejects pleas to postpone Reserved Seats hearing, approves Live Streaming13 minutes ago
-
39 Rawalpindi cops promoted13 minutes ago
-
Three most-wanted terrorists linked to Fitna al-Khawarij arrested23 minutes ago
-
EOC organizes orientation session on polio eradication for digital media influencers32 minutes ago
-
Heatwave alert, Rawalpindi doctors advise increase hydrants intake33 minutes ago