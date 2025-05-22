Jinnah Square Underpass Completed in 35 Days, to Inaugurate on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The Jinnah Square Murree Road Underpass has been completed in a record 35 days which will be inaugurated on Friday.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the site and reviewed the final work.

He directed that the finishing touches be completed by tonight and stressed that there should be no compromise on the quality of work. He also instructed the authorities to beautify the area with landscaping and plants on both sides of the underpass.

Mohsin Naqvi said that the project will provide great relief to people traveling towards the Motorway and Murree.

It will also make travel easier and signal-free for the citizens of Islamabad. He added that providing smooth and safe travel is the government’s top priority.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa briefed the minister about the progress of the project. He said the asphalt work is complete, and the finishing work will be done by tonight. The Federal Secretary of Interior, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, and CDA members were also present during the visit.