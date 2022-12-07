Jinnah Stadium construction work reviews

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi and Director General (DG) sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi jointly visited Jinnah Stadium and reviewed the development work completed so far at a cost of 1.96 billion rupees.

The DC said that the Punjab government approved funds for the rehabilitation and renovation of Jinnah Stadium.

He highlighted that under the project, the ground level of the stadium would be raise as well as VVIP pavilion, new pavilion for spectators and best international standard pitches would be constructed.

He said that the construction work would be expected to complete by the end of the month.

Director General (DG) Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi said that the establishment of high performance center will provide the best training opportunities to the players and due to the international standard stadium, Sialkot will soon be able to host PSL and international matches.