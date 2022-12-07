UrduPoint.com

Jinnah Stadium Construction Work Reviews

Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2022 | 04:11 PM

Jinnah Stadium construction work reviews

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi and Director General (DG) sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi jointly visited Jinnah Stadium and reviewed the development work completed so far at a cost of 1.96 billion rupees.

The DC said that the Punjab government approved funds for the rehabilitation and renovation of Jinnah Stadium.

He highlighted that under the project, the ground level of the stadium would be raise as well as VVIP pavilion, new pavilion for spectators and best international standard pitches would be constructed.

He said that the construction work would be expected to complete by the end of the month.

Director General (DG) Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi said that the establishment of high performance center will provide the best training opportunities to the players and due to the international standard stadium, Sialkot will soon be able to host PSL and international matches.

Related Topics

Sports Government Of Punjab Punjab Pakistan Super League Sialkot Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

UVAS Student Mr Muhammad Umar Javed conferred for ..

UVAS Student Mr Muhammad Umar Javed conferred for ‘Prime Minister Flood Heroes ..

1 hour ago
 Smog issue: Schools, offices to remain close for a ..

Smog issue: Schools, offices to remain close for additional two days a week

1 hour ago
 PITB Develops 500+ Websites for various Punjab Gov ..

PITB Develops 500+ Websites for various Punjab Government Departments

4 hours ago
 Imran Riaz comes down hard upon PML-Q leader Chaud ..

Imran Riaz comes down hard upon PML-Q leader Chaudhary Moonis Elahi on Twitter

5 hours ago
 PM urges world to take note of rising religious ha ..

PM urges world to take note of rising religious hatred in India

5 hours ago
 LHC disposes of contempt plea against Asad Umar

LHC disposes of contempt plea against Asad Umar

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.