Jinnah statue to be erected in London: Lord Hannan, Ch. Sarwar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Vice-Chairman of the Conservative Party for British Affairs and a member of the British House of Lords, Lord Daniel Hannan, has said that a statue of the father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Jinnah will be erected in London on August 14 as part of 75th Independence Day of Pakistan celebrations this year.

Speaking during a press conference alongside Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and UK based businessman Dr Nasir Awan at the Governor's House here on Tuesday, he said the year 2022 is significant for Pakistan as the country celebrates its 75th birth-anniversary, adding that he would seek formal approval from the House of Lords to erect a statue of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in London.

Hannan said the UK has already extended full support to Pakistan for the extension of GSP Plus status to the country and will continue to do so in the future, adding that he expressed the hope the bilateral ties between Pakistan and the UK will strengthen further.

He assured of his full support in bolstering for Pakistan-UK trade ties besides fullest support in the eradication of terrorism. He thanked Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar for inviting him to the maiden visit to Pakistan.

Governor Mohammad Sarwar said statues of Gandhi and other important personalities have already been erected in Britain and now we have decided that a statue of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah will be erected at some important location in London.

"Daniel Hannan has assured that the British House of Lords will soon give formal approval for the installation of the statue in London", Sarwar said. He said that Daniel Hannan has also assured full support for the establishment of peace in Afghanistan as well as for the eradication of poverty and unemployment in the region.

Sarwar said he is grateful to the United Kingdom government for its full support for extension in GSP plus status to Pakistan, adding that extension in GSP Plus status will result in benefit of billions of Dollars annually to the Pakistani businesses.

The governor said exchange of business delegations will help in promotion of trade ties between the two countries.

Dr. Nasir Awan, a British based businessman, speaking on the occasion said all expenses to be incurred on the installation of Quaid-e-Azam's statue will be borne by him and the UK based business community.

He said the overseas Pakistanis have been playing their role in strengthening country's economy and will continue to do so for the development and prosperity of our country. He reiterated the commitment that the Pakistani diaspora will not hesitate from any sacrifice for the prosperity of Pakistan.