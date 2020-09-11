Jinnah was a man of principles: Andleeb

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Andleeb Abbas said that Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a man of principles and never compromised on his principle stance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Andleeb Abbas said that Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a man of principles and never compromised on his principle stance.

Talking to APP, while paying tribute to Quaid e Azam on his 72nd death anniversary, she said that the Quaid-i-Azam had a vision about future of the country and the challenges that it had to overcome to make it strong, prosperous.

PTI has been following Quaid's vision since long, she added.�� She said Jinnah was a firm believer and staunch supporter of rule of law.

Andaleeb said PTI government, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is striving to make it an Islamic welfare state on the pattern of Riyasat-e-Madina, She added.

\778