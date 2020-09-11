UrduPoint.com
Jinnah Was A Man Of Principles: CM

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 06:09 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a man of principles, courageous statesman and a fair-minded personality

In a message issued here on Friday, he said the establishment of a peaceful society based on the golden principles of justice, tolerance and brotherhood was the mission of the Quaid-e-Azam.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government was striving to materialise this dream of the founding father and Prime Minister Imran Khan was working hard in this regard.

He said that the dream of a welfare state of Pakistan, envisioned by the Quaid-e-Azam, would be materialized under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide socio-economic justice to all citizens.

"We will have to follow the golden principles of unity, faith and discipline to move Pakistan forward and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had also guided the nation to follow these principles," he added.

Usman Buzdar said that Pakistan could get rid of all the crises by following the sayings of the Quaid-e-Azam, adding that "We would have to utilize all our energies to make Pakistan great and strong.

"The best way to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was to promote national unity by setting aside all our temporal interests," the CM concluded.

