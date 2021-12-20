SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Regional Management Secretary, PTI for northern Sindh, Samreen Najeeb on Monday said that the founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's vision of Pakistan was an impregnable welfare state where people could live with love, fraternity and harmony.

Talking to office bearers and workers of PTI, Ladies Wing, Sukkur, she appealed the nation for national unity to achieve ideals and principles upheld by the Quaid-e- Azam, defeat the demons of extremism and militancy that seek to strike at the foundational principles of Pakistan.

She said that December 25th is also a day to reiterate our resolve to defeat the dark forces that seek to undermine the nation's founding principles.

Samreen said that Pakistan which was created for the welfare of the masses and let us make it a welfare driven state in which every individual is allowed opportunities for the blossoming of their creative potential.

She also congratulated the Christian community on celebrating the Christmas and said that all religions teach peace and harmony.