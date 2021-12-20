UrduPoint.com

Jinnah's Pakistan Is Impregnable Welfare State: Samreen

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 05:20 PM

Jinnah's Pakistan is impregnable welfare state: Samreen

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Regional Management Secretary, PTI for northern Sindh, Samreen Najeeb on Monday said that the founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's vision of Pakistan was an impregnable welfare state where people could live with love, fraternity and harmony.

Talking to office bearers and workers of PTI, Ladies Wing, Sukkur, she appealed the nation for national unity to achieve ideals and principles upheld by the Quaid-e- Azam, defeat the demons of extremism and militancy that seek to strike at the foundational principles of Pakistan.

She said that December 25th is also a day to reiterate our resolve to defeat the dark forces that seek to undermine the nation's founding principles.

Samreen said that Pakistan which was created for the welfare of the masses and let us make it a welfare driven state in which every individual is allowed opportunities for the blossoming of their creative potential.

She also congratulated the Christian community on celebrating the Christmas and said that all religions teach peace and harmony.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Christmas Muhammad Ali Jinnah Sukkur December Christian All Unity Foods Limited Love

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stands at $74.23 a barrel ..

OPEC daily basket price stands at $74.23 a barrel Friday

11 minutes ago
 England in a spin: Five things we learned from the ..

England in a spin: Five things we learned from the Adelaide Test

8 seconds ago
 Death toll in Philippines typhoon surges to 375: n ..

Death toll in Philippines typhoon surges to 375: national police

10 seconds ago
 Domestic violence 'almost satanic' says pope

Domestic violence 'almost satanic' says pope

12 seconds ago
 World Economic Forum Scheduled for Jan 2022 in Dav ..

World Economic Forum Scheduled for Jan 2022 in Davos Postponed Over Omicron - Or ..

4 minutes ago
 World class players could be produced by promoting ..

World class players could be produced by promoting sports: Zubair Macha

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.