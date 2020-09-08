Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's political vision and his struggle with dedication and honesty was a role model for all political parties and politicians who wish to contribute to the country's progress

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's political vision and his struggle with dedication and honesty was a role model for all political parties and politicians who wish to contribute to the country's progress.

This was stated by senior leader Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Mudassar Qayyum Nahra in an exclusive chat with APP here on Tuesday.

He said that political acumen of Muhammad Ali Jinnah was not only known and recognized by Muslim leaders of the sub-continent but opponents were equally inspired.

He said that it was political vision of Quaid-e-Azam which gathered all the Muslim leaders of the sub-continent on one platform to struggle for a separate homeland for Muslims.

Muhammad Ali Jinnah never compromised on his principles and remained dedicated to his stance and convinced his opponents as he proved himself to be a master of negotiations.

Nahra said that Muslims of all age and gender particularly the youth were inspired the most by the charismatic leadership of Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Quaid-e-Azam strongly pleaded concept of two nation theory before the British Indian Government and demanded a homeland for the Muslims.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam had dedicated his life for ensuring that the Muslims had their own independent land. It was Quaid's undeterred commitment and tireless work which resulted in materializing Allama Iqbal's idea of a separate homeland.

The PML-N leader said, in order to make Pakistan envisioned by the Quaid-e-Azam, every Pakistani needed to be hardworking and honest and keep working for its progress.

He stressed the need for studying the life of Quaid-e-Azam and his political career through which he inculcated hope in the people in creating Pakistan.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam's message of Unity, Faith and Discipline shouldbe guiding force for everyone to be successful in all fields.