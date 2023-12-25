Jinnah’s vision of a welfare state

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) As the nation celebrates the 147th birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan, Mohammed Ali Jinnah, today (Monday), it will be appropriate to see what kind of state he envisioned for the people, who got independence after huge sacrifices.

Jinnah wanted Pakistan to be a progressive democratic welfare state based on Islamic principles and tenets where all citizens have equal opportunities. He stressed the importance of social justice and the need to bridge the gap between the rich and the poor. He believed in providing equal opportunities for education, employment, and access to basic necessities for all citizens.

“It is not our purpose to make the rich richer and to accelerate the process of the accumulation of wealth in the hands of a few individuals. Our ideal should not be capitalistic but Islamic,” he said while speaking to the All India Muslim League (AIML) Planning Committee in Delhi on November 5, 1944.

He believed in creating a society where the government is responsible for the well-being and social welfare of its citizens regardless of their background, religion, or social status. He believed in upholding the principles of justice, equality, and inclusivity.

“We should aim at leveling up the general standard of living amongst the masses; our ideal should not be capitalistic but Islamic, and the interests and welfare of the people as a whole should be kept constantly in mind,” he told the AIML Planning Committee.

Quaid-e-Azam recognized the importance of economic development in creating a prosperous and welfare-oriented society. He believed in promoting industrial growth, creating employment opportunities, and reducing poverty and inequality. He was fully aware of the economic, social, and educational backwardness of Muslims. In October 1937, he underlined “a constructive and ameliorative programme of work for the people’s welfare.

”

Similarly, on April 17, 1938, he emphasized devising plans to give Muslims “immediate relief from the poverty and wretchedness from which they are suffering more than any other section of the people of India.”

There are numerous occasions where the founder of Pakistan stressed organizing the people economically, socially, educationally, and politically.

He emphasized the significance of education and healthcare for the progress and well-being of a nation. He advocated for the provision of quality education and accessible healthcare facilities for all citizens.

“Without education, it is complete darkness, and with education, it is light. Education is a matter of life and death for our nation. The world is moving so fast that if you do not educate yourselves, you will not only be completely left behind but will also be finished up. The Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) had enjoined his followers to go even to China in the pursuit of knowledge. If that was the commandment in those days when communications were difficult, then, truly, Muslims, as the true followers of the glorious heritage of islam, should surely utilize all available opportunities.

No sacrifice of time or personal comfort should be regarded as too great for the advancement of the cause of education,” he said on an occasion.

The above discussion shows that Quaid-e-Azam envisioned a state that would actively work towards providing social welfare programmes, including social security, housing, and assistance for the underprivileged sections of society. His vision of a welfare state aimed to create a just and equitable society where the government plays a proactive role in promoting the well-being and development of its citizens. His vision continues to inspire and guide policymakers in Pakistan today.