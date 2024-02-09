JIP Abdul Majeed Wins PB-16 Election
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Jamat-e-Islami Pakistan (JIP) candidate Abdul Majeed has won the Balochistan Assembly election from PB-16, Jaffarabad by securing 15,248 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Rahat Jamali who bagged 14,131 votes.
Overall voters' turn out remained 36.28 per cent.
