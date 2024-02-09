JIP Abdul Majeed wins PB-16 election

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Jamat-e-Islami Pakistan (JIP) candidate Abdul Majeed has won the Balochistan Assembly election from PB-16, Jaffarabad by securing 15,248 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Rahat Jamali who bagged 14,131 votes.

Overall voters' turn out remained 36.28 per cent.