JIP Debunks Alliance With PTI
Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2024 | 08:34 PM
Provincial Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan (JIP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Professor Mohammad Ibrahim Khan has said that they have not entered into any alliance with Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Provincial Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan (JIP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Professor Mohammad Ibrahim Khan has said that they have not entered into any alliance with Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf.
In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the provincial chief of JIP said that PTI is fully authorized to form government with political party. He said that PTI has no moral jurisdiction to use the name of JI.
APP/aqk
