Open Menu

JIP Debunks Alliance With PTI

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2024 | 08:34 PM

JIP debunks alliance with PTI

Provincial Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan (JIP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Professor Mohammad Ibrahim Khan has said that they have not entered into any alliance with Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Provincial Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan (JIP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Professor Mohammad Ibrahim Khan has said that they have not entered into any alliance with Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the provincial chief of JIP said that PTI is fully authorized to form government with political party. He said that PTI has no moral jurisdiction to use the name of JI.

APP/aqk

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Alliance Moral Government

Recent Stories

KP Caretaker CM launches spring tree plantation dr ..

KP Caretaker CM launches spring tree plantation drive

5 minutes ago
 2nd day of Boot Camp at Karachi Commerce & Economi ..

2nd day of Boot Camp at Karachi Commerce & Economics college

5 minutes ago
 ISSI hosts TLF titled "Poverty Alleviation and the ..

ISSI hosts TLF titled "Poverty Alleviation and the Role of Rural Support Program ..

9 minutes ago
 Parents urged to support anti-polio drive in Bahaw ..

Parents urged to support anti-polio drive in Bahawalnagar

9 minutes ago
 FESCO nabs 5998 power pilferers during last 5 mont ..

FESCO nabs 5998 power pilferers during last 5 months

9 minutes ago
 SFA to work on self-assessment program

SFA to work on self-assessment program

9 minutes ago
Spring Festival paves way to understand Chinese cu ..

Spring Festival paves way to understand Chinese culture, traditions: Pak diploma ..

16 minutes ago
 LESCO disconnects WASA connections

LESCO disconnects WASA connections

16 minutes ago
 Stocks drop on sticky US inflation

Stocks drop on sticky US inflation

17 minutes ago
 Commitment, time management must be inculcated in ..

Commitment, time management must be inculcated in youth for bright future: Dr Ka ..

6 minutes ago
 Man killed, woman injured in separate incidents in ..

Man killed, woman injured in separate incidents in Attock

6 minutes ago
 Govt committed for bringing more improvements in a ..

Govt committed for bringing more improvements in agriculture sector: Kausar

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan