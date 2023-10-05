Open Menu

JIP Supports Govt Action Against Power Stealers: Inayatullah

Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2023 | 11:21 PM

JIP supports govt action against power stealers: Inayatullah

Senior leader of Jumat Islami Pakistan (JIP) and former Provincial Minister Inayatullah Khan here on Thursday supported the Government action against power and gas stealers in the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Senior leader of Jumat Islami Pakistan (JIP) and former Provincial Minister Inayatullah Khan here on Thursday supported the Government action against power and gas stealers in the country.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that electricity and gas stealing was an unacceptable social crime and demanded strict action against its thieves.

Expressing its concerns about action against non-custom paid vehicles in the Malakand division, Inayatullah said that the division was exempted from such taxes for one year and the caretaker government should leave such decisions to the next Govt.

The JIP leader expressed the hope that the caretaker government would review its decision and allow non custom paid vehicles in Malakand for one year as per examption given by the previous government.

Related Topics

Pakistan Electricity Vehicles Malakand Gas From Government

Recent Stories

Overpass in deadly Venice bus crash 'was under ren ..

Overpass in deadly Venice bus crash 'was under renovation'

4 minutes ago
 US offers no new cash to climate fund for developi ..

US offers no new cash to climate fund for developing world

3 minutes ago
 Environmental samples of two cities test positive ..

Environmental samples of two cities test positive for poliovirus

5 minutes ago
 One person dead in Taiwan from Typhoon Koinu's rec ..

One person dead in Taiwan from Typhoon Koinu's record winds

7 minutes ago
 Cleft lip, palate patients' free medical camp on F ..

Cleft lip, palate patients' free medical camp on Friday

7 minutes ago
 Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: P ..

Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: PMD

27 minutes ago
Embiid to play for USA at Paris Olympics: Sixers

Embiid to play for USA at Paris Olympics: Sixers

27 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

22 minutes ago
 China win dramatic basketball gold as medalist fai ..

China win dramatic basketball gold as medalist fails doping test

20 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 142,800 cusecs water

IRSA releases 142,800 cusecs water

20 minutes ago
 Welfare sectors playing key role for helping deser ..

Welfare sectors playing key role for helping deserving people of society: Govern ..

20 minutes ago
 French army to begin Niger pullout 'this week'

French army to begin Niger pullout 'this week'

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan