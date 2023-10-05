JIP supports govt action against power stealers: Inayatullah

Senior leader of Jumat Islami Pakistan (JIP) and former Provincial Minister Inayatullah Khan here on Thursday supported the Government action against power and gas stealers in the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Senior leader of Jumat Islami Pakistan (JIP) and former Provincial Minister Inayatullah Khan here on Thursday supported the Government action against power and gas stealers in the country.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that electricity and gas stealing was an unacceptable social crime and demanded strict action against its thieves.

Expressing its concerns about action against non-custom paid vehicles in the Malakand division, Inayatullah said that the division was exempted from such taxes for one year and the caretaker government should leave such decisions to the next Govt.

The JIP leader expressed the hope that the caretaker government would review its decision and allow non custom paid vehicles in Malakand for one year as per examption given by the previous government.