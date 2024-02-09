JIP’s Ali Waqas wins PP-232 election

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Ali Waqas of Jamaat-i-Islami Pakistan (JIP) has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-232, Vehari-IV by securing 26,206 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Abdul Waheed, an independent candidate who bagged 23,551 votes.

Overall voters’ turnout remained 56.31percent.