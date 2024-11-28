Jirga bans people’s movement after 09:00 p.m. in Bajaur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) In the wake of rising incidents of thefts and firings, a Jirga of area elders has banned movement of people after 09:00 p.m. in district Bajaur.

The Jirga held on Thursday announced that anyone who wants to go outside his house after 09:00 p.m.

will inform the Jirga members, otherwise he himself will be responsible for any harm to him.

Chief of the Jirga, Gul Karim Khan requested the District Police Officer not to register any FIR of a person who went out of his home after 09:00 p.m. without prior information to the authorized person.

He said the decision was taken to contain rising incidents of thefts and firings in the district.