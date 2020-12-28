UrduPoint.com
Jirga Discusses Kohistan-GB Boundary Dispute

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 07:30 PM

Jirga discusses Kohistan-GB boundary dispute

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohistan, Arif Khan Yousafzai presided over a crucial jirga regarding the proposed Committee for Boundary Dispute between District Kohistan (KP) and Gilgit-Baltistan in his office on Monday. All issues relating to boundary dispute come under discussion during the jirga.

Addressing the participants of the jirga, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohistan said that members of the committee are in contact with the district administration of both provinces to resolve problems through consensus.

Furthermore, the Deputy Commissioner Kohistan also expressed gratitude to members of the committee for taking interest in the matter. Tehsildar Dasu Yar Mohammad and other officials from Gilgit-Baltistan were also present on the occasion.

