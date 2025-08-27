Jirga Discusses Measures To Establish Peace In Hungu
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2025 | 04:10 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hungu, Gohar Zaman Wazor, on Wednesday, arranged a jirga of Darsamand elders in wake of a militant attack on Tora Wari check post.
The Jirga was attended by local elders, members of the peace committee and representatives of district administration.
The Jirga discussed law and order situation in Hungu and devised a result-oriented plan to establish peace in the area.
On the occasion, peace committee members proposed to develop a liaison at the community level to improve law and order situation and to timely inform authorities about the activities of miscreants.
DC appreciated the proposal and said that resources would be utilized to maintain peace in the area. He also highlighted the significance of coordination between people and law enforcement agencies to end militancy and establish peace.
