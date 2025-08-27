Open Menu

Jirga Discusses Measures To Establish Peace In Hungu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Jirga discusses measures to establish peace in Hungu

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hungu, Gohar Zaman Wazor, on Wednesday, arranged a jirga of Darsamand elders in wake of a militant attack on Tora Wari check post.

The Jirga was attended by local elders, members of the peace committee and representatives of district administration.

The Jirga discussed law and order situation in Hungu and devised a result-oriented plan to establish peace in the area.

On the occasion, peace committee members proposed to develop a liaison at the community level to improve law and order situation and to timely inform authorities about the activities of miscreants.

DC appreciated the proposal and said that resources would be utilized to maintain peace in the area. He also highlighted the significance of coordination between people and law enforcement agencies to end militancy and establish peace.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

2 days ago
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

3 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

3 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 days ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

3 days ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan