UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jirga Head, Member Arrested In Honour Killing Case

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

Jirga head, member arrested in honour killing case

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :The police on Tuesday arrested the head and member of a Jirga after cancellation of their interim bail by the area magistrate in an honour killing case.

According to a police spokesperson, accused Nazer Khan and Makha Khan had got interim bail while other five members of the Jirga, which had ordered to kill a mother of nine for honour in the limits of Karam Dad Police Station in Muzaffargarh, had already arrested.

The spokesperson said Regional Police Officer Faisal Rana had taken notice of the incident and directed the District Police Officer Muzaffargarh to book all the seven members of the Jirga.

According to the first information report, lodged on the complaint of Assistant Sub-inspector Mehar Riaz Hussain, a man Noor Shah was also sentenced to death by the Jirga in the same case and was killed in June. The Jirga had decided that the woman, who was reportedly pregnant, would be killed after giving birth to her child.

Related Topics

Police Jirga Police Station Man Same Muzaffargarh Mehar June Women All

Recent Stories

Emirates Offers Expanded, Multi-Risk Travel Insura ..

16 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates 3rd phase of Solar ..

36 minutes ago

UAE, Indonesia discuss ways to enhance relations, ..

36 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

36 minutes ago

DIB rings market-opening bell to celebrate listing ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Economy issues 32,158 new licences during fi ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.