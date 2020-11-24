Jirga head, member arrested in honour killing case

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :The police on Tuesday arrested the head and member of a Jirga after cancellation of their interim bail by the area magistrate in an honour killing case.

According to a police spokesperson, accused Nazer Khan and Makha Khan had got interim bail while other five members of the Jirga, which had ordered to kill a mother of nine for honour in the limits of Karam Dad Police Station in Muzaffargarh, had already arrested.

The spokesperson said Regional Police Officer Faisal Rana had taken notice of the incident and directed the District Police Officer Muzaffargarh to book all the seven members of the Jirga.

According to the first information report, lodged on the complaint of Assistant Sub-inspector Mehar Riaz Hussain, a man Noor Shah was also sentenced to death by the Jirga in the same case and was killed in June. The Jirga had decided that the woman, who was reportedly pregnant, would be killed after giving birth to her child.