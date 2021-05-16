UrduPoint.com
Jirga Held To Maintain Peace In District Kurram

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 07:40 PM

PARACHINAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :District Administration Sunday hold a grand jirga at Balsh Fort to maintain peace, law and order situations in District Kurram.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Afaq Wazir along with Commander 73 Brigade Najaf Abbas Awan, Commandant FC Kurram Jamil-ur-Rehman, MNA Haji Fakhar Zaman, Assistant Commissioners, Additional Assistant Commissioner, Additional DPO Khalid Usman, Parliamentarians, Secretary Anjuman Hussainiya Parachinar Haji Sardar Hussain, Maulana Asmat Ullah Sadda and others religious scholars and Ulema and elders of the area participated.

Addressing the jirga, MNA Haji Fakhr Zaman, Secretary Anjuman Hussainiya Parachinar Haji Sardar Hussain and Maulana Asmatullah Sadda highlighted peace and tranquillity in Kurram district and strongly condemned people who sabotage peace in the area.

They lauded the role of security forces for maintaining peace in district. They asked religious scholars and ulema to play their due role for maintenance of peace and amity in district Kurram.

The scholars and ulema of Shia and Sunni both sects assured that the issues would be settled by sitting together in the same manner to prevent terrorists' incidents in future.

