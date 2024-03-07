Jirga Held To Resolve Gomal Zam Dam Area's Demarcation Issue
Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2024 | 09:09 PM
A jirga was convened here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Zafarul Islam Khattak to resolve Gomalzam dam area’s democraction issue between Wazir and Mehsud tribes
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) A jirga was convened here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Zafarul islam Khattak to resolve Gomalzam dam area’s democraction issue between Wazir and Mehsud tribes.
The meeting was attended by the deputy commissioners of South Waziristan Lower, Upper districts and elders of Mehsud, Wazir and Buki tribes.
After a threadbare discussion, both the tribes agreed to delineate the dam's boundaries in accordance with historical maps from the British era.
However, the Wazir committee emphasized extending the boundary beyond the British-era demarcation.
The Gomal council of Mehsud and Burki asserted that the Gomal area constitutes shared land, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding their interests.
They said that ownership of the land beyond the boundary of Gomal Zam Dam did not belong to the Darray Mehsud tribe, thus it could not take responsibility for the further demarcation.
It will be the responsibility of the sub-tribes of the same area to decide the basis for the further demarcation. The commissioner said that all out efforts would be made to resolve issues in a peaceful manner and the jirga would be convened again after Eid-ul-Fitr.
Recent Stories
Former Pakistani test cricketers laud sports activities in KU
Man arrested from Saudi Arabia in murder case with Interpol help
SJC declares Justice Mazhar Naqvi as guilty of misconduct
CM Balochistan announces highest provincial civil award for AC Machh
Two-day national workshop on Kashmir concludes
BBISE determined to end copying culture from Balochistan: Abida Kakar
House job training starts in CMC hospital
CM directs measures to control prices during Ramadan
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announces Rs 7.5 billion Ramazan relief package fo ..
Top seed Aqeel Khan on high fly in National Ranking Tennis Tournament
KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi inaugurates Sunflower Festival
RDA issues show cause notices to 4 illegal housing schemes
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Former Pakistani test cricketers laud sports activities in KU2 seconds ago
-
Man arrested from Saudi Arabia in murder case with Interpol help3 seconds ago
-
SJC declares Justice Mazhar Naqvi as guilty of misconduct6 seconds ago
-
CM Balochistan announces highest provincial civil award for AC Machh3 minutes ago
-
Two-day national workshop on Kashmir concludes3 minutes ago
-
BBISE determined to end copying culture from Balochistan: Abida Kakar3 minutes ago
-
House job training starts in CMC hospital3 minutes ago
-
CM directs measures to control prices during Ramadan3 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announces Rs 7.5 billion Ramazan relief package for poor people12 minutes ago
-
KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi inaugurates Sunflower Festival12 minutes ago
-
RDA issues show cause notices to 4 illegal housing schemes28 minutes ago
-
DC lauds central jail Mirpurkhas reform initiatives28 minutes ago