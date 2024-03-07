A jirga was convened here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Zafarul Islam Khattak to resolve Gomalzam dam area’s democraction issue between Wazir and Mehsud tribes

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) A jirga was convened here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Zafarul islam Khattak to resolve Gomalzam dam area’s democraction issue between Wazir and Mehsud tribes.

The meeting was attended by the deputy commissioners of South Waziristan Lower, Upper districts and elders of Mehsud, Wazir and Buki tribes.

After a threadbare discussion, both the tribes agreed to delineate the dam's boundaries in accordance with historical maps from the British era.

However, the Wazir committee emphasized extending the boundary beyond the British-era demarcation.

The Gomal council of Mehsud and Burki asserted that the Gomal area constitutes shared land, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding their interests.

They said that ownership of the land beyond the boundary of Gomal Zam Dam did not belong to the Darray Mehsud tribe, thus it could not take responsibility for the further demarcation.

It will be the responsibility of the sub-tribes of the same area to decide the basis for the further demarcation. The commissioner said that all out efforts would be made to resolve issues in a peaceful manner and the jirga would be convened again after Eid-ul-Fitr.