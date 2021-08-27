UrduPoint.com

Jirga Held To Resolve Land Dispute Between Two Tribes

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 06:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :District administration Khyber, Orakzai held a Jirga under the auspices of security agencies to resolve a longstanding land dispute between two tribes.

The Jirga, held on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Khyber, was attended by Assistant Commissioner Bara Naik Muhammad Bangash, Assistant Commissioner Orakzai Naveedullah Shah, police officials of both districts and tribal elders of Akakhel Sanazal Khel tribe and Orakzai Ferozkehl tribe.

The jirga after hearing suggestions and recommendation from both sides asked both tribes to submit a surety bond of Rs10,00,000 each. The jigra agreed to hold a second round of talks on Sunday(August29) amicably.

