Jirga hold meeting to resolve land dispute

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) ::Chairman District Development Advisory Committee Kohat ( DDAC), Ziaullah Bangash and Commissioner Kohat held a Jirga to resolve a long standing dispute of land demarcation between two tribes of district Kohat.

According to detail, the Jirga was chaired by Chairman DDAC Kohat Ziaullah Bangash and Commissioner Kohat Javed Marwat for resolving the issue with the consultation of local tribes Bezot and Mohammadzai.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Kohat Roshan Mehsud, Deputy Commissioner Orakzai, Ghazi Gulab Jamal and leaders of Bezot and Muhammadzai tribes.

The meeting sought the views of the leaders of the two tribes and held consultations to resolve the issue.