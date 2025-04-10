(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Commissioner, Syed Mutassam Billah Shah on Thursday presided over an important tribal jirga meeting for peaceful resolving long-standing dispute between Muhammadzai and Bezot tribes.

The purpose of this jirga was to resolve the problem peacefully, mutually and in a traditional way.

Members Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shafi Jan, Aurangzeb Khan, trusted elders of both sides and other concerned officials attended the jirga.

The jirga was held in an atmosphere of tribal traditions, seriousness and patience, in which all the participants discussed in detail the nature of the problem, its effects and possible solutions.

Both sides were given equal opportunities to have their say, and the jirga participants expressed their willingness to mediate to resolve the dispute.

The commissioner assured all possible cooperation at the official level while the members of the Provincial Assembly emphasized that the solution of the problem was possible only through dialogue and understanding, so that an atmosphere of peace, stability and brotherhood could be maintained in the region.

