UrduPoint.com

Jirga Meeting Of Merged Areas Elders Held In Governor House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 15, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Jirga meeting of merged areas elders held in Governor House

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :A 60-member Jirga meeting called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Haji Ghulam Ali at the Governor's House, consisting of tribal chiefs, owners, and elders of the merged district of Bajaur here on Thursday.

The Tribal Jirga apprised Governor Haji Ghulam Ali about the problems and difficulties faced by the business community and the people of the area related to electricity load shedding, educational institutions, hospitals, irrigation, and infrastructure.

"Despite the economic crisis, the Federal government has allocated 57 billion rupees for the merged districts in the budget," Haji Ghulam Ali informed the Jirga elders.

"The federal and provincial governments are taking serious steps to ensure the socio-economic development of the merged districts," Haji Ghulam Ali told the Jirga members.

He said," Tribal districts have become part of the province, problems and difficulties will be solved according to the constitution and law." "The tribal people have always supported the country's integrity and unity, national institutions, and defense institutions including the Pakistan Army, which is a matter of pride," Haji Ghulam Ali said.

"Bajaur is a peaceful area and the land here is also fertile," he said.

He said, "An efficient irrigation system can be implemented with the installation of solar tube wells for the development of the agricultural sector in Bajaur. For the first time, the elders are making the Governor's House like their home and they thanked the Governor for listening to their problems and giving assurance for their solutions."

Related Topics

Pakistan Load Shedding Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Governor Electricity Business Jirga Budget Ghulam Ali Government Unity Foods Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Dubai to host GameExpo Summit for gaming industry ..

Dubai to host GameExpo Summit for gaming industry leaders, June 21-22

7 minutes ago
 Two-day Pak-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations ..

Two-day Pak-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations to begin in Tehran from Satur ..

11 minutes ago
 Landfall of BIPARJOY Cyclone at coastal belt delay ..

Landfall of BIPARJOY Cyclone at coastal belt delayed: Sherry

18 minutes ago
 NHRI delegation visits Oman Human Rights Commissio ..

NHRI delegation visits Oman Human Rights Commission in Muscat

21 minutes ago
 UAE national judo team to play three matches tomor ..

UAE national judo team to play three matches tomorrow in opening of Astana Grand ..

22 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Senate of Thailand discus ..

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Senate of Thailand discuss developing parliamentary rel ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.