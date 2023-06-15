Jirga meeting of merged areas elders held in Governor House

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :A 60-member Jirga meeting called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Haji Ghulam Ali at the Governor's House, consisting of tribal chiefs, owners, and elders of the merged district of Bajaur here on Thursday.

The Tribal Jirga apprised Governor Haji Ghulam Ali about the problems and difficulties faced by the business community and the people of the area related to electricity load shedding, educational institutions, hospitals, irrigation, and infrastructure.

"Despite the economic crisis, the Federal government has allocated 57 billion rupees for the merged districts in the budget," Haji Ghulam Ali informed the Jirga elders.

"The federal and provincial governments are taking serious steps to ensure the socio-economic development of the merged districts," Haji Ghulam Ali told the Jirga members.

He said," Tribal districts have become part of the province, problems and difficulties will be solved according to the constitution and law." "The tribal people have always supported the country's integrity and unity, national institutions, and defense institutions including the Pakistan Army, which is a matter of pride," Haji Ghulam Ali said.

"Bajaur is a peaceful area and the land here is also fertile," he said.

He said, "An efficient irrigation system can be implemented with the installation of solar tube wells for the development of the agricultural sector in Bajaur. For the first time, the elders are making the Governor's House like their home and they thanked the Governor for listening to their problems and giving assurance for their solutions."