Jirga Of Bajaur Peace Action Committee Meet DC, DPO

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2023 | 06:37 PM

The members of Bajaur Peace Action Committee held a Jirga with Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Fahad Wazir and DPO Bajaur Shaukat Ali at Deputy Commissioner House Bajaur

DPO Bajaur briefed the Jirga and the Peace Action Committee regarding peace and law and order and anti-narcotics measures.

The DPO said that they will eliminate the hired killers from Bajaur and so far the hired killers involved in many cases have been arrested. He said that they are starting a special campaign against drug dealers and contract killers from next week. He said that in five cases of murder, 2 suspects have been arrested so far and an investigation is going on.

He urged the tribal elders to cooperate with the police in this regard. The members of the Peace Action Committee demanded that concrete measures should be taken to improve the peace, law and order situation. Blockades should be increased by increasing joint police and army patrols.

The series of patrols should be restarted in different areas so that the confidence of the people is restored.

Members of Bajaur Peace Action Committee Maulana Abdul Rasheed, Tehsil Chairman Khar Haji Syed Badshah, Malik Mohammadi Shah, Haji Sardar Khan, Sheikh Jahanzada, Dr. Hameed, Siraj Khan, Malik Gul Karim Khan, Qari Abdul Majeed, Malik Shaheen and others participated in the Jirga.

