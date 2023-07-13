Jirga of National Reform Movement KP, Provincial Ombudsman to work together: Rakhshanda Naz

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Women can send their complaints in relation to harassment by coming to the office or through social media, Facebook and other sources, the Chairperson Provincial Ombudsman Rakhshanda Naz said while talking to a delegation of National Reform Movement that called on her at her office on Thursday.

He said that 600 complaints were received out of which 470 were not related to sexual harassment and only 130 complaints were in line with our mandate. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Provincial Ombudsman Rakhshanda Naz said if women are harassed at their place of work or in any other place, they can immediately approach the office of the Chairperson of the Provincial Ombudsman.

She also appreciated the National Reform Movement Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jirga and many families have been severely affected due to different issues faced by the women.

The delegation also discussed issues of mutual interest and agreed to work together on different issues. They have representatives in the entire province, so their help can be taken to solve many issues, while talking to the delegation, Rakhshanda Naz said that there are two areas where we can help women including harassment on the spot or harassing them in a public place and apart from this we have a key role in the implementation of the Women's Property Rights Act 2019.

In this regard women can complain through letters through Facebook or any other means, she said.

Complaints can reach us, while answering a question of the committee, Ms. Rakhshanda Naz said that many complaints of harassment came to her but most of them did not fall under the category of harassment, since this institution was formed.

She disclosed that more than 600 cases were received, but among them were domestic violence, there were some administrative issues, but when the preliminary investigation of all these complaints was done, it was found that 130 cases were related to harassment, she informed the delegation.

The central convener Sohrab Ali Khan, Nida Khan Advocate, Finance Secretary Peshawar High Court. Nasira Ibadat, member of Jamaat-e-Islami and social worker in Peshawar Metropolitan. education expert Nagina Khan, psychologist Dr. Rafia and other women lawyers were also part of the delegation.