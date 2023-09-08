Jirga of notables & elders in Chitral vows to fight along Pakistan security forces

A Jirga of notables and elders of Chitral and Swat held on Friday at Darosh Fort vowed that the people of Chitral, particularly youth, were ready to fight along the Pakistan Army and security forces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :A Jirga of notables and elders of Chitral and Swat held on Friday at Darosh Fort vowed that the people of Chitral, particularly youth, were ready to fight along the Pakistan Army and security forces.

They condemned the terrorism of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and expressed solidarity with the Pakistan Army.

The participants paid tribute to the Shuhada (martyrs) of Chitral Scouts.

They assured that the local community would stand by the security forces. They also assured zero tolerance against the social media activists floating negative sentiments.

The local population of Chitral had come out in support of the Pakistan Army and was helping in transporting weapons, ammunition and food to the forward posts of the army.