UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jirga Plays Vital Role In Maintaining Peace In Pushtoon Society: DPO

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

Jirga plays vital role in maintaining peace in Pushtoon society: DPO

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :DPO Swabi Imran Shahid on Wednesday while holding a grand Jirga with notables and religious scholars of Swabi for ensuring law and order said Jirga's role was of prime importance in maintaining peace in Pushtoon society.

The Jirga was jointly organized by the police and district administration at the Fazal Ali Haqqani library to prevent incidents that could cause human loss or damage peace and law and order in the district. The purpose of the Jirga was to further strengthen the writ of the law in the district with assistance from local notables and religious scholars.

Special guests RPO Mardan Sher Akbar, Commissioner Mardan, Montazir Khan, DPO Swabi Imran Shahid and DC Swabi Shahid Mahmood were present at the occasion.

DRC members, Public Liaison Committee members, cricket star Junaid Khan and people from all walks of life attended the jirga.

The Jirga also aimed at restoring the confidence in the police and administration and suggestions were sought for further strengthening of public order.

RPO Mardan Sher Akbar Khan, Commissioner of Mardan Montazir Khan, DPO Swabi gave detailed speeches.

The attendants appreciated measures taken for maintaining peace in the district, crime prevention, and awareness regarding the importance of peace Jirgas, revival of Pashtun culture and training of children to prevent them from being victimized.

Related Topics

Cricket Police Jirga Law And Order Mardan Swabi Junaid Khan All From

Recent Stories

Breastfeeding Friends Association reveals results ..

46 minutes ago

MoHAP sheds light on achievements of ‘Reaya’ p ..

1 hour ago

‘We’ll be more powerful by holding by-election ..

1 hour ago

Samsung Redefines Consumer Viewing Experience with ..

1 hour ago

2020 becomes TECNO’s year with the highest scale ..

2 hours ago

Hina Pervaiz Butt tenders resignation in move agai ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.