Jirga plays vital role in maintaining peace in Pushtoon society: DPO

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :DPO Swabi Imran Shahid on Wednesday while holding a grand Jirga with notables and religious scholars of Swabi for ensuring law and order said Jirga's role was of prime importance in maintaining peace in Pushtoon society.

The Jirga was jointly organized by the police and district administration at the Fazal Ali Haqqani library to prevent incidents that could cause human loss or damage peace and law and order in the district. The purpose of the Jirga was to further strengthen the writ of the law in the district with assistance from local notables and religious scholars.

Special guests RPO Mardan Sher Akbar, Commissioner Mardan, Montazir Khan, DPO Swabi Imran Shahid and DC Swabi Shahid Mahmood were present at the occasion.

DRC members, Public Liaison Committee members, cricket star Junaid Khan and people from all walks of life attended the jirga.

The Jirga also aimed at restoring the confidence in the police and administration and suggestions were sought for further strengthening of public order.

RPO Mardan Sher Akbar Khan, Commissioner of Mardan Montazir Khan, DPO Swabi gave detailed speeches.

The attendants appreciated measures taken for maintaining peace in the district, crime prevention, and awareness regarding the importance of peace Jirgas, revival of Pashtun culture and training of children to prevent them from being victimized.