Jirga Reviews Security Arrangements For Muharram

Umer Jamshaid Published July 27, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Jirga reviews security arrangements for Muharram

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) ::A grand Jirga held here under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Furqan Ashraf to review the security arrangements for maintaining peace and harmony during holy month of Muharram.

The jirga was attended by District Police Officer, district administration officers, police officers, Ulemas and elders of both Shia and Sunni sects.

On this occasion, the DC urged the participants to maintain peace and harmony in all gatherings and processions during Muharram and cooperate with the district administration and law enforcing agencies to avert any untoward incident.

The participants, especially the Ulemas and elders of all schools of thought, assured full cooperation to maintain peace and order during the holy month of Muharram.

