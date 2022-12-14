Jirga settles 30 years old dispute between two sub-tribes

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :A grand jirga of Tori Bangash tribe resolved thirty years old Tindo land dispute between rival tribes Tindowal and Alisherzai.

A ceremony in this connection was held in Deputy Commissioner Compound Sadda that was attended by Assistant Commissioner Central Kurram, Commander 116 Wing, police officials and more than two hundred tribesmen.

Assistant Commissioner Central Kurram welcomed all the guests and appreciated the role played by jirga members to solve the dispute. He said resolution of Tindo dispute would prove to be a milestone in resolving other disputes in the district as well.

It is pertinent to mention here that Tindo was a longstanding land dispute of about 25000 kanal between Alisherzai and Tindowal for the last 30 years. Jirga members and parties elders also thanked district administration for their support and cooperation.