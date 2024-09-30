Jirga Succeeds In Ending Long Standing Enmity In District Mohmand
Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2024 | 08:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Mediatory efforts of a jirga succeeded in ending of long standing enmity and development of rapprochement between the two parties in Tehsil Halimzai of the tribal district Mohmand on Monday.
Members from both parties embraced each other during the jirga and pledged to live life like brothers in future. The reconciliatory ceremony held in this regard was attended by the local elders, clerics and residents of the locality in large number.
Two parties at Alo Khel Miangaan, tehsil Halimzai district Mohmand including one party comprising Nabi Khan, Bakht Pur, Badshah, Karim Mian and the second party consisting of Gul Khan, Qabil, and Ismail Mian were carrying on long standing enmity, which had have also inflicted loss of lives on them.
However, due to the untiring mediatory efforts of the members of a reconciliatory jirga consisting of Malik Sattar Khan and others borne fruits and turning their enmity into friendship.
During the reconciliatory jirga the representatives from both parties embraced each other and pledged to live like brothers in future. On this occasion, a mediator with the consent of the both parties handed over the rapprochement agreement to Malik Sadaqat Khoizai.
Prominent amongst those attended the reconciliatory jirga were included Malik Ahmad Khoizai, Malik Fayyaz, Malik Mosam, Malik Ghulam Nabi and others including District Ameer JUI-F Maulana Mohammad Arif Haqqani, Tehsil Mayor Khoizai Maulana Bismillah Jan Rahimi and Maulana Abdul Haq.
