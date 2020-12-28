UrduPoint.com
Jirga System Restored Under ADR: Minister

Mon 28th December 2020 | 08:37 PM

Minister for Transport and Mass Transit Malik Shah Muhammad Wazir Monday said that Jirga system has been restored under Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) and Act has been passed in this connection

He said this during his visit to district Bajaur flanked by Minister for Zakat and Usher Anwar Zeb Khan, Senator Hidayat Ullah Khan and Member Provincial Assembly Arbab Jahandad Khan.

Malik Shah Muhammad Khan said he came Bajaur to resolve the long lasting issues of people of the area. He said problems which were not addressed yet would be included in Annual Development Programme.

He said transport project has been approved in Bajaur and work on its office would be started soon.

He said after completion of different projects in Bajaur would bring prosperity among people and development in the area.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan taking keen interest to resolve problems of the tribal areas and would spend Rs. 1000 billion in these areas.

He said that FCR law has been abolished and merged the tribal district with KP to start new era of development.

He said Pakistan Democratic Movement leadership wanted to save their corruption but the government would never compromise on corrupt elements.

