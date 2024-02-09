JI’s Candidate wins PS-91 seat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Jamaat e Islami (JI) Candidate Muhammad Farooq has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-91 Korangi Karachi-II constituency by securing 23,499 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent candidate Abid Jeelani who bagged 22,732 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 37.32 per cent in the constituency.