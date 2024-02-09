JI’s Candidate Wins PS-91 Seat
Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2024 | 07:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Jamaat e Islami (JI) Candidate Muhammad Farooq has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-91 Korangi Karachi-II constituency by securing 23,499 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent candidate Abid Jeelani who bagged 22,732 votes.
Overall voters’ turn-out remained 37.32 per cent in the constituency.
Recent Stories
NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto
KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty
Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam
Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..
President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count
NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif
Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in elections results
NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024
U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest
Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPP’s candidate Ubaidullah wins PB-4410 minutes ago
-
JUI Candidate Asghar Ali Tareen wins PB-48 election10 minutes ago
-
PPPP Candidate Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti wins PB-10 election10 minutes ago
-
MQM’s Muhammad Dilawar wins PS-108 election10 minutes ago
-
Sir Abdul Qadir remembered on his death anniversary10 minutes ago
-
Independent Abdul Khaliq Khan wins PB-51 election20 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Muhammad Yousaf wins PS-107 election20 minutes ago
-
Jamali visits election control room20 minutes ago
-
Waqas Akram wins NA-109 election30 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Asfand Yar Khan Kakar wins PB-4730 minutes ago
-
ANP candidate Zamrak Khan wins PB-50 election30 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Mehboob Sultan wins NA-108 election30 minutes ago