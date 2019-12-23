Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Ameerul Azim has wished a happy and peaceful Christmas to the Christian community of Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd December, 2019) Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Ameerul Azim has wished a happy and peaceful Christmas to the Christian community of Pakistan.In a ceremony held here on Monday in honour of the Christian staff working at Mansoora, he said the community deserved a great respect for their services to the country and that the JI always raised voice to protect the rights of the minorities inside and outside the parliament.

JI organized the ceremony to participate in the celebration of the Christian community.

The JI leader cut a cake and distributed gifts among the participants on occasion.