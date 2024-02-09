JI’s Naeem ur Rehman Khan wins PS-129 election

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Jamat-e-Islami’s (JI) Naeem ur Rehman Khan has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-129, Karachi Central-VIII, by securing 26,296 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Muttahidda Qaumi Movement's (MQM) Muaz Muqaddam, who bagged 20,296 votes.

Voters’ turn-out remained 31.73 %.