Jishni Bahara Sports Festival launched in Upper Chitral

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :A seven-day sports festival launched in Tehsil Headquarters Mastuj of Upper Chitral District here on Thursday.

The festival has been named after Pakistan Day: Shad Rahe Pakistan Jashan Biharan Sports Festival 2022.

This festival is being celebrated by Chitral Scouts 141 Wing Mastuj. Commandant Chitral Scouts Colonel Sami Zaman Khan cut the ribbon to formally inaugurate the festival.

Manzoor Ahmed Afridi, Deputy Commissioner, Upper Chitral District and other military and civilian officers were also present on the occasion.

Colonel Sami Zaman Khan also planted a sapling in the playground of Government High School Mastuj where this sports festival is being organized.

In this festival volleyball, football, cricket, tug of war, musical chair, sack racing and various competitions were also being held among the children. Girls' students demanded the construction of a separate playground for them.

The people of the area also demanded that such colourful fair, exciting programs and tournaments should be organized on regular basis to save young generation from drugs.

People of the area thanked the Chitral Scouts and the Pakistan Army for organizing such a beautiful event in the area for the first time.

The students also performed national anthems, national songs and delivered speeches. Chief guests Col. Sami Zaman Khan, his wife, Lt. Col. Nadeem, DC Upper Chitral Manzoor Ahmed and other guests distributed prizes among the players and school children.

Sweets were distributed exclusively to young children by the wives of military officers. A large number of children, old people and ladies and gentlemen also attended and enjoyed this colourful event.

Speaking to the audience on the occasion, Col. Sami Zaman Khan said that the Chitral Scouts have always looked after the people of the area in every possible way and will make efforts to organize such events for the youth to improve their skills and win laurels for the country.