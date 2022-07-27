UrduPoint.com

Jiskani Assumes Charge As New DIG Sukkur

Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2022 | 08:41 PM

Jiskani assumes charge as new DIG Sukkur

Javed Jiskani Baloch, has assumed the charge of the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur region on Wednesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Javed Jiskani Baloch, has assumed the charge of the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur region on Wednesday.

After taking over the charge, Jiskani held meetings with his staff and asked them to facilitate the citizens coming to their offices.

He told the police officials that no high handedness with any citizen would be tolerated.

He also appealed the citizens to cooperate with the police for elimination of crime and ensuring peace in the regionHe said the citizens could inform the Rescue 15 in case they observed any suspicious activity.

Related Topics

Police Sukkur

Recent Stories

Administrator directs to ensure sanitation, cleanl ..

Administrator directs to ensure sanitation, cleanliness services during Muharram ..

51 seconds ago
 Resources being utilized to provide relief to peop ..

Resources being utilized to provide relief to people in rain hit areas of Jhal M ..

54 seconds ago
 Experts stress implementation of Article 25A, girl ..

Experts stress implementation of Article 25A, girls education

56 seconds ago
 Tour de France champion Vingegaard given hero's we ..

Tour de France champion Vingegaard given hero's welcome in Copenhagen

10 minutes ago
 Rights given to women by Islam can't even be imagi ..

Rights given to women by Islam can't even be imagined in the West: Senator Samin ..

10 minutes ago
 Service delivery centre for computerization of lan ..

Service delivery centre for computerization of land records inaugurated in Khanp ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.