Open Menu

JIT Declares Eight PTI Workers Innocent, Holds Hassan Niazi’s Sister Guilty In Jinnah House Attack Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 11, 2024 | 06:12 PM

JIT declares eight PTI workers innocent, holds Hassan Niazi’s sister guilty in Jinnah House attack case

Fatima Haider, Bina Zeeshan and Rukhsana Naveed have also been declared guilty by JIT in Jinnah House Attack case

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 11th, 2024) A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) investigating the Jinnah House attack case has declared eight PTI workers including women innocent while holding Hassaan Niazi’s sister Hajra Niazi, guilty.

ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gul was hearing the case.

During the hearing, the court was informed that the JIT’s investigation cleared eight PTI workers of any wrongdoing.

Following this, the lawyers of the acquitted individuals sought withdrawal of their bail applications, which the court accepted and disposed of accordingly.

However, the JIT's findings declared Hajra Niazi, Fatima Haider, Bina Zeeshan and Rukhsana Naveed guilty in the case.

Later, the court extended the interim bail of Hajra Niazi and the other accused until January 15.

It may be mentioned here that the Sarwar Road police had lodged an FIR against the accused in connection with attack on Jinnah House.

Recent Stories

Shahid, Imam guide Nurpur Lions to win over Lake C ..

Shahid, Imam guide Nurpur Lions to win over Lake City Panthers

36 minutes ago
 George Linde, David Miller help South Africa beat ..

George Linde, David Miller help South Africa beat Pakistan by 11 runs in first T ..

40 minutes ago
 WhatsApp accounts being hacked in Karachi, country ..

WhatsApp accounts being hacked in Karachi, country’s other parts

45 minutes ago
 vivo V40e 5G: What’s All the Hype About?

Vivo V40e 5G: What’s All the Hype About?

53 minutes ago
 Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says K ..

Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says Khawaja Asif

3 hours ago
 Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes

Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes

3 hours ago
Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission ..

Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission on May 9 riots

4 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be deci ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be decided this week

4 hours ago
 PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agre ..

PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agreement to Roll Out PayZen

5 hours ago
 Stylo 12.12 Sale - Special Deals for Ladies on Win ..

Stylo 12.12 Sale - Special Deals for Ladies on Winter Fashion

5 hours ago
 The Grand Finale of the PUBGM x realme Number 13 T ..

The Grand Finale of the PUBGM x realme Number 13 Tournament Approaches with Big ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan