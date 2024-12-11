JIT declares eight PTI workers innocent, holds Hassan Niazi’s sister guilty in Jinnah House attack case

(@Abdulla99267510)

Fatima Haider, Bina Zeeshan and Rukhsana Naveed have also been declared guilty by JIT in Jinnah House Attack case

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 11th, 2024) A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) investigating the Jinnah House attack case has declared eight PTI workers including women innocent while holding Hassaan Niazi’s sister Hajra Niazi, guilty.

ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gul was hearing the case.

During the hearing, the court was informed that the JIT’s investigation cleared eight PTI workers of any wrongdoing.

Following this, the lawyers of the acquitted individuals sought withdrawal of their bail applications, which the court accepted and disposed of accordingly.

However, the JIT's findings declared Hajra Niazi, Fatima Haider, Bina Zeeshan and Rukhsana Naveed guilty in the case.

Later, the court extended the interim bail of Hajra Niazi and the other accused until January 15.

It may be mentioned here that the Sarwar Road police had lodged an FIR against the accused in connection with attack on Jinnah House.