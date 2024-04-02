JIT Formed To Investigate Abduction Of Priya Kumari
Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2024 | 05:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Sindh Home Minister, Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, has taken swift action in response to the abduction of Priya Kumari, daughter of Raju Mal Hindu.
A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has been convened to investigate the abduction, according to a news release on Tuesday.
Heading the JIT is DIGP Mirpurkhas, Javed Jiskani, tasked with coordinating the comprehensive investigation.
Alongside him, the team comprises members including SSP Hyderabad, Amjad Sheikh, SSP Shaheed Benazirabad, Tanveer Tunio, and two Deputy Superintendents of Police.
The composition of the JIT, including the nomination of DSPs, has been carefully overseen by IGP Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, ensuring a robust approach towards resolving the case.
The JIT has been mandated to deliver its findings within a strict timeframe of three weeks, signaling the urgency with which authorities are addressing the matter.
